Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,949,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 5,441,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 30.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONN. KeyCorp set a $41.00 target price on Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 183,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 411,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,498 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 493,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,690. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $772.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.