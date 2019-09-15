Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Set at $11.00 by Seaport Global Securities

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) has been given a $11.00 target price by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE CRK traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 709,665 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

