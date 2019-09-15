Coinvest Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,990.00 (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Coinvest has a total market capitalization of $811,608.00 and $2,990.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinvest has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinvest token can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.01165007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coinvest

Coinvest launched on December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

