CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in August

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 289.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,140. The firm has a market cap of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

