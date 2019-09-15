ClearPoll Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $239,499.00 and $6.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00203616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.01172973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022254 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

