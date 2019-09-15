Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

CLNE opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,696,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 232,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,430,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 658.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

