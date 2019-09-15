Citigroup Boosts Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to $13.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $22.60 to $25.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an average rating and issued a $17.75 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.99 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

