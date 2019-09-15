Chronologic Market Capitalization Achieves $94,105.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $94,105.00 and $297.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00201081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.01178062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00088740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015795 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,519 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

