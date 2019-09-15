CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $128.27

CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and traded as high as $125.10. CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR shares last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62.

CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and footwear and accessories worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Thomas Pink, Berluti, Pucci, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Beauty, Fenty, and Ole Henriksen brands.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.