Chemung Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 million. Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

