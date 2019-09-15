ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $728,217.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, OKEx and BigONE. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $728,217.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002040 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00130983 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,337.74 or 1.00031782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000628 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ZB.COM, OKEx, Coinnest, BigONE, Binance, HitBTC, LBank and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

