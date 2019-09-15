Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Short Interest Update

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,917,700 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 3,142,600 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In related news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $13,601,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 40.9% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chart Industries by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 35,160.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $422,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

