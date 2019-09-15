Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

