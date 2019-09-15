Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $4.35. Ceres Global shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35.

About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

