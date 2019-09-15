Centurylink’s (CTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTL. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of CTL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 15,965,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,062,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

