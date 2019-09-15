Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY remained flat at $$21.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

