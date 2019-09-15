Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,516,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 2,255,600 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

CELH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,022. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $207.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 211,705 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Celsius by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

