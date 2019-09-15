CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 736,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 699,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,108 shares in the company, valued at $640,489.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

