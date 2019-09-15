CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 736,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 699,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.
In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,108 shares in the company, valued at $640,489.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
