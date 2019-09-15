Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) received a $60.00 target price from equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 316,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,127. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

