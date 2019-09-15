Ccore Achieves Market Cap of $13,157.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market cap of $13,157.00 and $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.01163841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

