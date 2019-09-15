Castle (CSTL) One Day Volume Hits $16.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $39,560.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00868249 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001798 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,045,386 coins and its circulating supply is 14,699,428 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

