Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of CVNA opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. Carvana has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 1,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $109,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,527,351. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 150.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

