Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,577,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,442,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CRS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $55.04. 361,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.40. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.84 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. Longbow Research set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

