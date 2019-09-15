CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,022,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 10,961,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $35.57. 958,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $7,275,615.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $6,348,729.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,526,396 shares of company stock worth $89,796,316. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CarGurus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.