Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 540.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.