Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $34.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBWBF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of CBWBF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $26.77.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

