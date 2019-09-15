Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,933,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 7,315,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.34. 2,548,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

