Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) to report $163.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.91 million. Cambrex posted sales of $152.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full year sales of $648.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.63 million to $652.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $659.73 million, with estimates ranging from $656.73 million to $662.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambrex.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CBM shares. Craig Hallum cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair cut Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of CBM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.63. 379,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cambrex has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 924,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambrex (CBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.