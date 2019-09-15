Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 529,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CLMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $336.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. The business had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.3% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,554,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 564,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,835 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 28.6% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 483,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

