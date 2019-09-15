Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,776,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 832,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,920,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 146,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. 1,282,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $38,063.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,912,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $88,608.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,304. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

