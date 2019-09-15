Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

BPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

BPL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.70. Buckeye Partners has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $42.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.60%.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $127,143.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.