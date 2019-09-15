BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 272 ($3.55).

BTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About BT Group

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.