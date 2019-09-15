Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,323,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,351,000 after purchasing an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. 926,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

