Brokerages Set Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target at $18.38

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. 120,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $883.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.