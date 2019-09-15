Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,306

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,306 ($30.13).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,380 ($31.10) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,123 ($27.74). 759,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 1,966.50 ($25.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,088.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,237.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.