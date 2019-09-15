Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $31.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

In other news, Director James S. Scibetta bought 22,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,060.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $121,453 over the last 90 days. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 57,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,682.29% and a negative net margin of 119.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

