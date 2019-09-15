Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.41 Million

Analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post sales of $150.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.30 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $142.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $613.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.34 million to $649.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $632.44 million, with estimates ranging from $591.86 million to $676.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCO. Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of TCO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. 310,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.50%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 13,569.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 630,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

