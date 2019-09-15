Brokerages Expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,569 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 132,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,957. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $102.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

