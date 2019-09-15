Brokerages Expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to Post $0.48 EPS

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Consol Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 370,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,137. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

