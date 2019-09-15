Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.91. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AAWW. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $753,415. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $758.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

