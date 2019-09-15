Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.91. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AAWW. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $753,415. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $758.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.