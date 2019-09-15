Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.68. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,719. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after buying an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,195,000 after buying an additional 1,020,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,852,000 after buying an additional 842,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,683,000 after buying an additional 442,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.94. 940,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $107.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.