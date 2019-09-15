Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Judd Dayton purchased 40,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $78.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

