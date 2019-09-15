Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Judd Dayton purchased 40,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $78.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.