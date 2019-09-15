Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 280,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $154,887.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $380,593.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,914 shares of company stock worth $1,319,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

