Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.33. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,660,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,856 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aptiv by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,774 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 34.0% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,511,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. 1,369,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

