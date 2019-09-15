Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Set at $285.00 by Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a $285.00 price target by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.71.
NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.26 on Friday, reaching $290.32. 5,929,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20.
In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,388 shares of company stock worth $23,607,682. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
