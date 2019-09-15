Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Set at $285.00 by Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a $285.00 price target by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.71.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.26 on Friday, reaching $290.32. 5,929,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,388 shares of company stock worth $23,607,682. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

