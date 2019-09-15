British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Motco lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,724. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

