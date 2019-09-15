Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $45,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,133,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

