Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,966,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 5,261,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,748.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,441 shares of company stock worth $1,091,409 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

