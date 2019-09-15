Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce $47.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.21 million and the highest is $47.34 million. Brightcove posted sales of $41.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $185.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.08 million to $185.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.56 million to $204.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on BCOV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 109,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

