Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce $47.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.21 million and the highest is $47.34 million. Brightcove posted sales of $41.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $185.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.08 million to $185.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.56 million to $204.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brightcove.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 109,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.86.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
