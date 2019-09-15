BOScoin (BOS) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $7,669.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 946,840,050 coins and its circulating supply is 668,643,370 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

